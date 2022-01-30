Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed two Tracy Chamber of Commerce directors getting ready for the Chamber’s annual meeting in January 1986. The event had a wild west saloon theme. Carol Schubert was attired as a dance-hall girl, and Jim Glotfelty as a gambler. Games of chance were featured during the evening.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a Tracy Transit System bus. When was the bus providing service in Tracy and by whom?
