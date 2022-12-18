Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows three carolers from Tracy Community Church providing Christmas music in December 1986. Left to right: Youth Pastor Chris Annas, Sally Harper and Derek Jones.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows four men getting giant lamps ready to attach on downtown light fixtures before Christmas 1980. Who were they and to what organization did they belong?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.