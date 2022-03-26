Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed a television news team interviewing John Gomes, president of the Tracy War Memorial Association when the Tracy War Memorial was unveiled and dedicated on May 26, 1991. Gomes, a World War II combat veteran in Lt. Gen. George Patton’s Third Army in Europe, headed a fund-raising campaign that raised more than $80,000 to finance construction of the monument in Tracy Civic Center.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a director of a Tracy religious institution in 1955, who was he and what program did he direct?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
