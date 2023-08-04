Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo showed Charles Selna Sr., receiving a piece of cake on his 35th anniversary as cashier with the Tracy office of Bank America in 1955. Handing him the cake was Ford Hudson, manager of the B of A’s Tracy office, then located at 1034 Central Ave. Other branch officers are standing by. Frank Lima identified Selna and Hudson in the photo.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows an employee of a local food-processing plant filling a sack with the plant’s product. What was the plant, what did it produce and who was the employee?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
