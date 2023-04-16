Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Tracyite Melvin Routt. Serving in the Navy during World War II, he was aboard a Navy supply ship anchored at the U.S. island fortress of Corregidor in Manila Bay when Japanese forces captured all U.S. Army and Navy personnel. Routt was a prisoner of war in the Philippines and later in Japan. Back in Tracy, he was long-time president of the West Side Pioneer Association and wore his special pioneer garb at a number of public occasions tied to Tracy history. Among those identifying him were Joe Terra, Jeffie Evans and Terry Brown.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a relief map of Northern California on display Aug. 1, 1951. Where was the relief map located, what was its purpose and what was its history?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
