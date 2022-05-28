Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Marge and Lonnie Slayter taking part in the Tracy Memorial Day program in 2007. Lonnie, a Tracy real estate broker, was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was active in James McDermott Post, American Legion, and Marge was a member of the Legion Auxiliary. Identifying them in the photo were Christine Cunningham, Julie Curran and nieces Evelie Grebil and Kathy Villela.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a group of Tracy men wearing cowboy garb in 1940. Who were they and why were they all dressed up, western style.
n If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.