Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Tracy firefighters getting Christmas decorations ready to be installed on downtown light poles. The firefighters are, left to right, Bill Steinkamp, Ivan Booke, Wes Cooper and Junior Sansing.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Santa Claus greeting a Tracy youngster during the 1993 Christmas parade. Who was the child and who was the mother?
If you know the answer or can't wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
