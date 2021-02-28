Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed two members of the Road Deacons Auto Club holding a welcome-to-Tracy sign in January 1963. They were member Larry Marshbank, left, and Henry Tosta, club president. They were seeking a location along Highway 50 (later a section of 11th Street) to place the sign. After a search, Realtor Ernie Pombo offered a location west of town at the corner of 11th and Lammers Road. Later, the sign was moved to the east side of town near the 11th Street overpass. Identifying those in the photo were Marshbank, John Dias, and Tosta’s daughter, Jennifer Bogetti, who reported the Road Deacons Auto Club still exists, and members meet the first Saturday of the month at the Banta Inn for breakfast and “conversation.”
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a Tracy Unified School District employee in June 1997. Who was she and what position did she hold?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.