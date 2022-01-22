Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Harold Nelson, left, and Pete Hernandez standing in the showroom of their auto dealership, Nelson-Hernandez Cadillac, Pontiac, GMC, in January 1973. Nelson was the business manager, and Hernandez the sales manager of the dealership, located east of the 11th Street overpass. Identifying those in the photo were John Dias, Gayleen Serpa and Gail Bacchetti Gabbert (whose father, Bert Bacchetti, bought her first car, a Plymouth Barracuda, from Hernandez). Jerry Dias reported Hernandez was a family friend who sold him a new half-ton Fleetside pickup in 1976. “I had that pickup for 34 years, the best one I ever owned,” Jerry (son of Fair Oaks Flea) reported.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows two Tracyites practicing playing cards before taking part in a community event in November 1985. Who were they, and what was the event?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
