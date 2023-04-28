Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed brothers Marty (left) and Harley Heerema waving to Tracy friends and customers in 1955, a year after they opened The Mart Department Store at the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue, where Penney’s had been located before moving to its new store building at the corner of West 10th and B streets (now empty). Karen Workinger Estes identified the Heerema brothers, who were natives of Indianola, Iowa. Karen remembers that several years after The Mart was opened in Tracy, Harley moved to Patterson to open a store there. Also identifying the Heerema brothers was Jeffie Evans. The Tracy store was closed in November 1987.
This week’s Remember when “mystery photo” shows three Tracy Junior Miss contestants going through a physical fitness routine during the pageant in October 1989. Who are they and where was the pageant held in 1989?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
