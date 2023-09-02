Last week’s Remember When “mystery” photo” was a photo of Loren L. Brown, a 1934 graduate of Tracy High School who started his law enforcement career with the Tracy Police Department before World War II. During the war, he was a Military Police investigator. After the war, he rejoined the Tracy PD and in 1947 transferred to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. He was promoted to captain in 1960 and in 1969 to undersheriff, serving until March 18, 1970, when he suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 53. His sister, Lina Longmire, who was chief clerk of the Tracy Judicial District Court and Tracy Municipal Court, continues to live in Tracy. Greta Yerian identified her uncle, Undersheriff Loren Brown, as did her mother, Lina Longmire, and Todd Adams.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows four brothers receiving awards in April, 1984. Who were they and what awards did they receive?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
