Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the Roberts Building at the northeast corner of Ninth Street and Central Avenue. The two-story building was constructed in 1927 by F.W. Roberts, a Stockton building contractor, as a ground-floor home of the Stockton Hardware and Implement Co. The second floor was occupied by Masonic organizations with offices facing Ninth Street for Wadsworth & Souza law firm and West Side Irrigation District. Dental offices faced Central Avenue. The hardware store, re-named Turner Hardware, later moved to 10th and Central. The Masons moved out in 1954 after questions were raised about structural safety. Almquist Western Auto occupied the ground floor of the Roberts Building for a number of years. The Cose family bought the mostly empty building and after extensive renovation, opened The Opera House restaurant in 1982. It became a popular restaurant with the Gilt Edge Saloon occupying a portion of the third floor. After four years, the Coses sold the business and building to Manny and Johnny Sakkaris. On May 7, 1992, a fire, labeled “suspicious,” gutted the building. Attempts of new owners who bought the building from the Sakkaris brothers, to turn it into a brew pub failed. Enlarged to a full three stories, it became offices and a meeting room.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a group of men laying railroad tracks in September 1958. Who were they, and why were they acting as “gandy dancers?”
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.