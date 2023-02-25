Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Mayor Manuel Rico making the first dial-telephone call on Feb. 3, 1956, at the Tracy Pacific Telephone office on Central Avenue. Looking on were Russ Bean, left, company chief switchman, and R.E. “Dick” Brown, Tracy Pacific Telephone manager. The dial telephone service with a “Terminal 5” Tracy number replaced the switchboard staffed by women telephone operators who had asked, “Number, please” when customers picked up their phones. Mayor Rico’s first call went to Rep. Leroy Johnson, R-Stockton, at his office in Washington, D.C.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a vocalist singing Mexican folk songs with a Mariachi band in September 1978. Who was the vocalist and what was the occasion for which he and the band provided music?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
