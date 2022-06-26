Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Geraldine “Geri” Schugg and Albert Costa of Schugg Real Estate holding “the largest Christmas Stocking” that was auctioned off to raise funds for the 1987 Brighter Christmas drive for toys and food for families in need. Julie Curran and Bernadette Schugg Whisman identified those in the photo, including her mother, and the purpose of the auction.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows four students getting in the mood for a school celebration in October 1993. Who were they, and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
