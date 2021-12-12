Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed two members of the American Legion, Oscar Maier, left, and Frank Taylor, manning Salvation Army kettles in December 1991. Both Maier and Taylor were veterans of World War II. Jeff Maier identified his grandfather, Oscar Maier, as the veteran on the left. Maier was a longtime employee of Defense Depot Tracy (now Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin). Taylor managed the Greyhound Depot on 11th Street for many years.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows work in progress in an addition in 1986 to the Central Fire Station at Ninth Street and Central Avenue. Where was the addition located and why was it needed?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
