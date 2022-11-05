Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Tracy artist A.J. “Vic” Harris in 1972 with his “Transcoppertism” portrait of legendary singer-song writer Marvin Gaye. Both Harris’s son, Mark, and daughter, Faye, identified their father in the photo. Also identifying Harris were Jason Peitz and Sonya Wise. Vic Harris was a counselor on the Deuel Vocational Institution staff — and quite a table-tennis player, too. I recall he ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Tracy City Council at one time.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a building housing a Tracy industry for which construction was started in 1922. What was the original name of the industry and what was its later name?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
