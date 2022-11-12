Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows the Dairymaid Creamery at 11th Street and MacArthur Drive. Construction of the creamery was started in 1922 and completed in 1923. Its original name was General Milk Co., and it later changed names several times until it became Dairymaid. The facility processed 90,000 pounds of milk a day. Its largest product was evaporated milk, but it also produced cottage cheese, butter and ice cream mix. After undergoing several changes of ownership, Dairymaid’s Tracy plant’s doors were closed in 1947, when its operation was moved to Hughson, Stanislaus County.
This week’s Remember “mystery photo” shows five men discussing operations of a Tracy area recreation organization. Who were they, and what organization were they involved in?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
