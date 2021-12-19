Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” of construction of an addition to the original 1917 City Hall and Central Fire Station at the corner of Ninth Street and Central Avenue. Dan Grebil, a former Tracy rural and city firefighter, responded by saying he believed the construction was taking place in 1968, and not 1986 as mentioned last week. Grebil, who retired in 2017 as fire chief of the Scotts Valley Fire District in Santa Cruz County, reported the 1968 addition of an apparatus bay was required by the arrival of a 1967 Crown/Pitman 85-foot elevated-platform snorkel fire truck with an open cab.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a holiday gathering at a local school. What school was it, and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
