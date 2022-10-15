Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Tracy Mayor Lester “Scotty” Scott and City Manager Mike Locke welcoming U.S. Sen. Alan Crantson (D-CA) to Tracy in December 1989. Identifying those in the photo were Scott’s daughter, Debbie Wingo, who reported, “My father is alive and well, living with me here in Tracy,” Gary Hall and Byron Alvarez. Cranston came to Tracy Dec. 13, 1989, to take part in a panel discussion on the need for federal funds for transportation projects in the Central Valley. Unless the Bush Administration changes its priorities, the likelihood of federal funds is very slim, he said.
This week’s Remember When shows two Tracy couples at a local social function in the 1970s. Who were the couples and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
