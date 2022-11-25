Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo showed two Tracy High student journalists who were shown looking over a copy of the school newspaper, the Scholar & Athlete, after it had won a national award in 1996. But here is an email message received Friday that tells more about the photo and the two students in the photo:
Hi, Sam, I received a text from an old friend that I was in the Tracy Press! In the mystery picture, the young woman on the left is me, Katie Young. I graduated from Tracy High in 1997 and was Editor-in-Chief of the school paper, the Scholar & Athlete, advised by the great Wayne Thallander. Now I’m a law professor at George Washington University, living near DC with my wife. The young woman on the right is Ali Carrigan, my successor as Editor-in-Chief, who now works for the U.S Government Accountability Office. I hope all is well with you. Thank you for the wonderful blast from the past!
Yours,
Katie
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a plaque being unveiled at a local park in September 1964. What was the plaque for and who was in the photo during its unveiling?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.