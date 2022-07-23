Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Heather Robinson of the Roberts-Union 4-H Club preparing her lamb for the San Joaquin County Fair in June 1990.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a Tracy Police officer pointing the way for a bicyclist in August 1976. Who are the two people in the photo, and what are they doing?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.