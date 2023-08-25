Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Army Col. Jim LaBounty, Defense Depot Region West commander, and Dave Norris, Tracy Elks Lodge chairman of the Yellow Ribbon Night in March 1991. Laura Conners emailed from Idaho that she recognized Norris in the photo but did not know the activity in which both men were involved.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a long-time Tracy resident who was a law enforcement officer on several levels. Who was he, and in what law enforcement organizations did he serve. Extra points given if you can name his sister, who still lives in Tracy.
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
