Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” was submitted by Shelly Sipe, who now lives in Washington, although her family lived in Tracy for many years. Her grandparents moved to Tracy from Iowa in 1926. That’s her uncle, Amos McGee, on the left, and her grandfather, James McGee, on the right in their barbershop at 714 Central Ave., the building that was torn down last month after standing in that location for more than 100 years. Shelly remembers how her grandmother, Florence McGee, would take her and her sisters to the shop on cleaning days, and they would check out the fancy cash register, spin around in the barber chairs and delight in the scents of the lotions in the shop. Sisters Sandra Sipe Silveira and Cindy also remember going with her grandmother to the shop on Sundays to clean up and to ride the barber chairs.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a local recreation facility in 1954. What was it, and how long did it serve the community of Tracy?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
