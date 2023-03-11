Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two representatives of the local Food 4-Less market contributing football gear to Tracy High varsity football coach Wayne Schneider, right, in September 1992.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a well-known public figure and an 11-year-old girl at a local gathering in September 1967. Who were they and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
