Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the five original members of the Tracy District Recreation Commission, representing supporting agencies, holding their first meeting in January 1952. Standing, left to right: Irvine “Butch” Jensen, City of Tracy; Henry McCrory, Tracy Elementary School District; and Merrill West, member at large. Seated, George Ohm, left, San Joaquin County, and Dr. Marion Weitz, Tracy Joint Union High School District. The commission provided recreation programs for the Tracy area until 1987, when the City of Tracy took over.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows the queen candidates for the 1941 Frontier Days celebration in 1941. It was the last Frontier Days until World War II ended in 1945, and Frontier Days resumed in 1946. Margaret McHenry, standing at right, was in charge of the queen contest, which raised money for the celebration that included a rodeo, parade and street dances.
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
