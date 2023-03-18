Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Ronald Reagan, then governor of California, who spent a day in September 1967 in Tracy for the dedication of the California Water Project’s pumping plant. In the photo, he talks with Jill Thayer, an 11-year-old Tracy girl who had contacted Reagan and asked if she could be his “special guest” for the day. Reagan agreed and spent the day with Jill at his side. She has gone on to earn a B.A. in Fine Arts and Marketing from Cal State Bakersfield and a Ph.D. in Cultural and Museum Studies from Claremont Graduate University. She now is principal in Jill Thayer Associates design and marketing firm in Atascadero.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo shows a Tracy couple, at left, receiving an award plaque in November 1987. Who are they, what was the plaque for and who is handing it to them?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
