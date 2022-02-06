Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the Tracy Transit System bus that was Tracy’s first municipal bus service in July 1948. The bus system was operated by Jesse Meyers, owner of DeLuxe Cab. Co. Bus service started at 7 a.m. on weekdays and continued on a half-hour schedule. Fares were 10 cents. The bus service was suspended Jan. 13, 1950, for financial reasons.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows two Tracy women checking out boxes of wine and wine glasses in October 1994 in preparation for a community event. Who were those in the photo and what was the community event?
•If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.