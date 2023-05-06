Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed three contestants performing a physical fitness routine in the 1989 Junior Miss Pageant. We received no responses to identify these young women.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies inspecting an 18-foot-deep crater in an alfalfa field west of town near Corral Hollow Road in November 1955. What caused the crater, and were there any deaths or injuries?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
