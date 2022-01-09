Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Cori Hamilton, Miss Tracy 1975, holding the San Joaquin County Fair Sweepstakes Trophy for the best community exhibit. The Tracy Chamber of Commerce sponsored the fair exhibit, which displayed Tracy area agricultural products.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows the serving of food at a local fast-food restaurant in December 1992. Who were the young men doing the serving, where and why?
