Last week’s “mystery photo” showed Detective Sgt. Charles “Charlie” Guevara cutting the cake July 31, 1978 at his retirement party at the Tracy Police Department. Guevara started as a desk clerk in 1940. In 1955, he became the department’s first detective sergeant, a position he held for 20 years. From 1942 to 1946 during World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Intelligence Service.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows commanders of two Tracy veterans organizations thanking a local businessman for supporting veterans on two national holidays in 2013. Who was being thanked, who was doing the thanking, and why?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
