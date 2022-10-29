Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Blaine Hill, a San Joaquin River Club resident, who checked out parking spaces in downtown Tracy in April 1991 and determined there were too few handicapped spaces. He submitted a petition with 500 signatures to the Tracy City Council seeking better enforcement of handicapped-parking requirements in Tracy.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a local artist with one of his creations in June 1972. Who was he and what did he call his style of art?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
