Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed candidates for queen of Tracy’s 1941 Frontier Days celebration climbing aboard a stage-coach in front of the Tracy Inn. Identity of the candidates starts at seated left and continues to the right: Rose Marie Furrer, Joanne Nielson, Margaret Ratto, Louis Brager (queen, seated in stage-coach) Isabelle Jefferies and Betty Brazil-Coelho. Chairman of the queen contest was Margaret McHenry, standing on the right. Tracy’s Frontier Days celebrations started in 1939 and halted after 1941 when the U.S. entered World War II, re-emerging in 1946 for several more years.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a Tracyite being interviewed by a television news crew in May 1991. Who was being interviewed and why?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
