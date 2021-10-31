Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed four men seated at the counter of the Four Corners restaurant in September 2000. Joe Alvarez, second from left, was identified by Steve Avila, Kevin Robertson, Jerry Dias and Grace Alvarez (she called him “Tio “Joe”). She also reported that the man on the right was believed to be B.R. Costa. Dias and Robertson also identified Dave Kaiser on the far left.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a railroad worker standing outside an engine in June 1981. Who was he, what was his job on the railroad and what was the occasion for the photo?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
