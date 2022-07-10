Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Kevin Vierra and his daughter, Melissa, looking over the Tracy exhibit at the 1985 San Joaquin County Fair. Locally-grown crops were displayed in the exhibit that carried the theme, “Tracy Agriculture of Tomorrow.”
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two Tracy men admiring a1958 model car. Who were they, and why were they admiring the auto?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
