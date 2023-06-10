Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed young women who were among those in the Tracy delegation to the San Joaquin County Fair in 1987. Left to right, at the fair horse races, were Tracy Junior Miss Kelly Spence, Miss Tracy Tami Corso and Donna Fraker. Donna Spence identified her daughter in the photo.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a one-time manager of a local non-profit organization. Who was she, in what organization did she serve and when?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.