Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Tracy Police Officer Nick Pena providing bicycle safety instructions to 16-year-old Tracy High student Susan Hawkins during a Bike Safety Rodeo sponsored by the Tracy Police Department in August 1976. Joyce Hawkins identified her daughter in the photo. Susan Hawkins is now principal of North Elementary School. Todd Usher identified Nick Pena as the police officer, “my old boss at 7-11.”
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two owners of a business in downtown Tracy in 2004. Who were they, and what was the name of the business?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
