Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Norma Gutierrez being crowed Miss Tracy 1974. Julie Curran Guillen and Diane Twitchell Levand identified her in the photo. The Miss Tracy of 1973 doing the crowning hasn’t been identified yet.
Today’s Remember “mystery photo” shows part of the Tracy delegation at the 1987 San Joaquin County Fair. Who are those in the photo?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.