Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed three Tracyites getting ready for the 1975 Fourth of July celebration. Left to right, Miss Tracy Cori Hamilton, Mayor Vern Hanson and Dick Towse, Owens-Illinois glass-container plant manager and vice president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the celebration.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows members of a local service club barbecuing linguicia at a celebration in Lincoln Park. Who were they, to what service club did they belong and what was the celebration?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
