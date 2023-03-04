Last week's Remember When “mystery photo” showed Ernesto Gonzalez singing a Mexican folk song with a mariachi band at Tracy’s Mexican Independence Day fiesta in September 1978. Recognizing him in the photo were Armando Garcia, his godson, and John Borges. Gonzalez was a popular singer known as “El Centauro del Norte” who worked at the H.J. Heinz Co. plant. He died in 2015.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows three men holding football equipment in September 1992. Who were they and why were they holding the football helmet and shoulder pads?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
