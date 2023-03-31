Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Tracy Inn bartender Owen “Smokey” Manning serving customers Peg and Wilson James. Manning, a native of Bozeman, Montana, was celebrating 30 years as a bartender in Tracy.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a Tracyite, center, receiving an award in 1969, while a woman looks on. Who was receiving the award, who was looking on and who was making the presentation?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.