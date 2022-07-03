Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed four Tracy High students all decorated to celebrate the school reunion in 1993. Left to right: Yvonne Misetich, Kristen Harris, Adair Cecchi and Heather Costa. Liz Della Nina identified all those in the photo.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a father and daughter looking over a Tracy exhibit in 1985. Who were they and where was the exhibit located?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
