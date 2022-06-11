Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows John Thompson and his 1913 Dodge convertible town car. He drove his vintage vehicle in a number of parades in Tracy. Identifying him and his car in the photo were Maurine Brown Castro and Bill Kaska.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows four Tracyites getting ready to celebrate a holiday in 1975. Who were they and what holiday was it?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
