Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Tracy youngsters pulling on a rope in July 1988. They were taking part in a tug-of-war contest at the annual Fourth of July celebration in Lincoln Park.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a city employee cutting a retirement cake in July 1978. Who was he and what position did he hold with the City of Tracy?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
