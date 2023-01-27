Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo showed three Tracy City Council members being sworn into office by City Clerk Sharon Smith in 1994. Shown raising their right hands and taking the oath were Mayor Dan Bilbrey and Councilmembers Les Serpa, second from right; and Mark Stroup. Richard Giambastini identified those taking the oath of office.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a local service station operator in April 1993, Who was he and where was the station located?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
