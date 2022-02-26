Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed five members of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce taking part in a mixer in October 1992 in the Chamber office on East 10th Street. Left to right: Tom Hawkins, Hank Foster, Ron Yerian, Stan Strain and unidentified person. The Chamber sponsors mixers on a regular basis to encourage members to get to know each other.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” above shows an early Tracy building in 1922. What was the building’s principal tenant that year and what is the building’s current main occupant?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
