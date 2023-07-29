Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the signing over of $100,000 in Bank of America and American Trust Co. stock certificates to provide the funds from the George and Marguerite Wadsworth Estate in August 1960 to provide most of the funds to build the new Tracy library in Lincoln Park. Pictured left to right are Alfred Souza, partner of City Attorney George Wadsworth; Pat Selna, legal secretary in the Wadsworth & Souza law firm; and Tracy Mayor Bob Monagan. The stock certificates generated $100,000 of the $109,000 needed to build what became Wadsworth Memorial Library (now named Tracy Public Library.). The library building was later expanded and remodeled to transform what originally was the main room containing the library’s books into being the public auditorium and meeting room.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows an anniversary cake being presented in 1955 at a local financial institution. Whose anniversary was being celebrated and where?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
