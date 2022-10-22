Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed two couples attending a Christmas dinner-dance in the 1970s. Left to right: Bill and LaWanda Burdette and Bob and Josephine Foley.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a Tracy senior citizen checking out handicapped parking spaces in April 1991. Who was he and what was his mission?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
