Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed members of two Girl Scout Brownie Troops composed of St. Bernard’s School students gathering food and clothing to donate before Christmas 1959 to families in need.
Standing, left to right: Paulette Bogetti, Paula Bogetti, Jean Tally, Carol Pombo, Gayleen Serpa, Martha Weston and Sister Madeline Louise. Kneeling: Cheryl Pombo, left, and Susan Lawrence.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows three carolers providing outdoor Christmas music in December 1986. Who were the carolers and to what organization did they belong?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
