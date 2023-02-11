Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the long-delayed ribbon-cutting for the Crocker Bank in Tracy, which moved in June 1968 to 1034 Central Ave., where Bank of America had been located before moving to its present location, 111 W. 10th St. The ribbon-cutting was delayed to Sept. 20, 1972.
The front of the bank building at 1034 Central Ave, now holds the commercial banking office of Oak Valley Community Bank.
Taking part in the ribbon-cutting were, left to right, Susan Chubbuck, bank teller; Dale Collins, president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce; Edward R. Morton, Jr., Crocker Bank senior vice president; Ron Cameron, Tracy Branch manager; Lester V. Sanderson, Crocker Bank senior vice president and regional manager; Tracy Mayor Richard O. Hastie; and Ann Serpa, bank teller.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows contestants in a pie-eating contest in October 1970 doing their best to win the contest while covering their faces with cream. Who were the pie-eaters and where was the contest held?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.