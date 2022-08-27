Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed sound technician Allen Friensehner making connections at the Tracy exhibit of the San Joaquin County Fair. Date of the photo is not known. Knowing that it was Allen who was doing his volunteer audio work at the fair in Stockton were Rick Hanson, Kelly Hill and Julie Curran.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a ribbon at a local business being sliced by giant scissors in March 1958. What was the business, why the scissors and who were the two people doing the ribbon-cutting?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
